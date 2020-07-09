Rural Metro working ‘serious accidents’ in West Knoxville
Crews said there would be delays on I-40 eastbound in Knoxville and on Kingston Pike due to serious vehicle accidents.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro said crews were working serious accidents in West Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Rural Metro, they along with the Knox County Rescue Squad were working serious accidents on I-40 eastbound at Watt Road and at 10951 Kingston Pike.
Rural Metro told drivers to expect delays in those areas.
