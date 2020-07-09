Rural Metro working ‘serious accidents’ in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro said crews were working serious accidents in West Knoxville Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Rural Metro, they along with the Knox County Rescue Squad were working serious accidents on I-40 eastbound at Watt Road and at 10951 Kingston Pike.

Rural Metro told drivers to expect delays in those areas.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue working serious accidents on I40 E at Watt Rd and 10951 Kingston Pike. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/NExzgW2DpB — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 9, 2020

