Some pop-ups today, front brings batches tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The forecast most of the next week starts with the number 9, as in highs in the 90s. The heat and humidity from the longest heat wave of the year will generate a few showers here and there through the start of the weekend.

Starting early next week, the heat is here to stay, but the rain chances dry up in a hurry.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Showers are more widely spread out Thursday afternoon compared with slow-moving soakers from yesterday. Despite that, there’s a slightly better chance of one or two storms reaching the heart of Knoxville by the middle of the afternoon, until the evening.

There’s also a lot less lightning – so far. That may change as many soar will into the lower 90s yet again.

Stormy weather should quickly fizzle as the sun starts to set. Speaking of, at dusk you may see the NEOWISE comet along the horizon. Details are somewhat fuzzy on the comet’s visibility, but we will have an extended six minute flyover of the International Space Station around 10 o’clock.

Watch for isolated pockets of brief fog on a soupy Friday morning. Friday afternoon ends up as the most likely rain opportunity over the coming week.

There are a few showers in the morning, sure, but the ‘front’ comes in early in the afternoon. The storm has sped up. Storms should be along Interstate 75 by the middle of the afternoon. It’s certainly not an all-day washout, but we could get two to three hours of some pretty heavy rainfall. Just be sure to pack the rain gear on the way to the office – or you could get soaked!

LOOKING AHEAD:

The sped-up rain is better news for your weekend plans! The only rain by dawn Saturday should be up in the Mountains along the NC/TN border. The rest of use will be just a bit cooler (it’s still summer after all) and the humidity should be slightly better. There’s a ton of sun in the afternoon!

There’s lots of sun along with some fog early Sunday. The maps are very much split on rain chances later Sunday afternoon, so we’re still carrying a low-end chance. Showers are more likely by Sunday night into early day Monday.

After Monday it’s a really quiet – and burning hot – stretch of weather. We should only have a very stray mountaintop thunderstorm Wednesday and even through Thursday and Friday of next week.

