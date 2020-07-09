Some pop-ups today, front brings batches tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The unorganized development of storms concentrates rain outlining the Valley and only brings a few to the lower elevations, but tomorrow an approaching front brings some batches to our area as a whole.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog. It’s another beautiful start, with low around 70 degrees.

We’re back to spotty pop-up rain and storms in the Valley, but a few more in the Smokies, and scattered rain and storms on the Plateau to the Tennessee Kentucky line. The peak coverage of slow-moving rain and storms is West and North, where we have a little more energy to create the downpours. It’s a 20% coverage of the Valley in pop-ups, and 40% coverage outlining the Valley. Today’s high is around 91 degrees, but feels 5 degrees warmer.

Tonight will be mostly clear again, and another stuffy night at 72 degrees. We’ll see some patchy fog Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday comes with increasing rain chances. A front is sending batches of rain and storms our way, with a 60% coverage by the evening to early overnight. We’ll have spotty to scattered rain and storms during the day, and a high around 91 degrees again.

Scattered rain lingers into early Saturday morning, but is clearing in the afternoon hours with a high of 89 degrees.

We’ll have a nice Sunday at first, but increasing rain chances late with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon to evening.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Download the WVLT Weather App Apple Users Android Users

Thu AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.