TBI: Two charged in West Tennessee murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An investigation conducted by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the arrest of two people in West Tennessee Thursday.

According to TBI, on Wednesday when conducting a welfare check on the 100 block of Parker Bower Road in Ripley, deputies discovered a deceased woman inside of the home.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Jo Ann Fincher.

Agents and investigators said they quickly developed information regarding the homicide investigation that identified Wendy Blake, 52, and Ronnie Cates, 51, as suspects.

Ronnie Cates and Wendy Blake are charged in a West Tenn. murder. (TBI)

Cates and Blake were taken into custody at the 100 block of Dry Hill Road West in Ripley.

Cates was charged with First Degree Murder, Theft over $1,000, Tampering with Evidence and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. Blake was charged with Criminal Responsibility of Felony Murder, Criminal Responsibility of Theft and Accessory After the Fact.

Both Cates and Blake are at the Lauderdale Co. Jail. Blake’s bond is $400,000 and Cates’ bond is $750,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.