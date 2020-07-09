Tennessee caregiver charged with exploiting elderly couple

Advertisement

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WVLT/WDEF) – A caregiver in Cleveland, Tennessee has been charged with exploiting an elderly couple.

Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reported that Bradley County investigators charged Victoria Cyrus with Financial Exploitation of an elderly couple.

The married couple she provided caregiver services to reportedly have memory impairment, and they reported financial losses in April.

Investigators said evidence they found determined that Cyrus had taken $70,000 from the couple. They said she took out two credit cards and multiple loans in their names.

Cyrus was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday.

