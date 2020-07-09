Advertisement

Tennessee parolee gets 40 years in prison for woman’s rape

Rainer forced a woman into his truck while she was walking in a Memphis neighborhood in April 2015.
(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was on parole for a murder conviction when he raped a woman in Memphis has been sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Sean Rainer, 42, was sentenced Monday to life without parole after he was convicted in March of aggravated kidnapping and rape.

Rainer forced a woman into his truck while she was walking in a Memphis neighborhood in April 2015.

The woman said Rainer told her he had served prison time and did not fear going back. Rainer was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a Memphis man and wounding his girlfriend in 1994. But he was paroled after serving less than a third of his sentence, prosecutors said.

Rainer drove the woman to an apartment and raped her, but she managed to escape. Rainer was later arrested

