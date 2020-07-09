Tiger Woods returning to PGA Tour

(WVLT/WBNS) -Tiger Woods announced he will play in the Memorial Tournament next week at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Woods tweeted Thursday he is looking forward to playing and has missed competing.

I’m looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week. I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 9, 2020

Tournament officials also announced Jon Rahm and major champions Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose will join the field of players.

Fans are not allowed to attend this year’s Memorial Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other golfers scheduled to play in this year’s tournament are Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

