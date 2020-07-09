Ultrasound machines helping doctors scan patients for COVID-19

(WVLT/CNN) - Hospitals adapting to the realities of COVID-19 are looking to handheld ultrasound scanners for help. Butterfly Network began rolling out its ultrasound scanners in 2018, focusing on giving tools to certain parts of Africa and Latin America, where access to traditional ultrasound machines were more restricted.

Two years after the devices’ roll out, the technology could be widely used in the U.S. to help healthcare officials fight against coronavirus.

CNN reported that ultrasounds can help in the COVID-19 treatment by scanning a patient’s lungs, but getting to the traditional ultrasound machine can risk exposing others to the virus and further strain the healthcare system. That’s where Butterfly Network’s Butterfly iQ comes in. It consists of a handheld probe, similar to ones attached to traditional ultrasound machines, but it’s connected to a smartphone or tablet. Doctors can view those images on their device screen. The device can’t diagnose patients with COVID-19, but it can identify damage to the lungs.

Butterfly Network’s director of education Mike Stone, who is also an emergency physician based in Portland, said it can cut exposure to staff and other patients.

“I don’t need to transport that patient to another area of the hospital for additional imaging and exposure to additional staff and potentially patients along the way,” said Stone.

"The fact that I can bring a handheld ultrasound system that plugs into a phone into a room, do the exam I need, get the information I need, walk out and disinfect a phone and a probe — compared to wheeling in a cart with three different probes on it, doing that same exam, getting that same information ... it's really night and day," he added.

CNN reported that the Butterfly iQ is one of several products trying to streamline the process. Other companies, such as GE and Philips, are developing tools that would allow doctors to carry ultrasound devices in their pockets. There will be some tradeoffs, but doctors said the benefits outweigh the negatives.

"The image quality may not be great, but the image quality is there, it can communicate the message that I'm trying to see," said Jagat Narula, director of the cardiovascular imaging program at New York's Mount Sinai hospital system. "And if I'm going to do a point of care ultrasound on the bedside of a patient, it would give me almost everything that I require."

CNN reported that Narula was not affiliated with the Butterfly Network and has only done a brief demo with the Butterfly iQ.

Narula estimated that handheld machines, despite their limitations, could rule of the need for about 70 percent of patients getting a test done in the lab.

