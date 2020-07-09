UT: Face-to-face or online learning up to teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Teachers at The University of Tennessee were given the choice to teach in-person, go online, or do a combination of the two.

The school hopes students and teachers can make a decision based on their comfort level. They say if a teacher chooses in-person classes, everyone must wear a mask, sit six feet apart, and they’ll be using the larger classrooms to help with social distancing.

Lecturer Gerald Witt and Sam Swan both teach journalism. Witt’s choosing to teach online because that’s what he felt most comfortable with.

“This is something that is in our community and is spreading through right now and we need to take it as seriously as we would take her own personal health and people can make that decision on what they need to do whether it’s to drive down the road with a seatbelt on or not,” said Witt.

Swan says he’s choosing to teach in-person when possible and another course he’s doing a combo of the two.

“I think people want that person to person contact. I like to move around in a classroom, I like to teach that way. Also, I like my students to get up and make presentations so I’m not entirely sure how we’re going to be able to do that,” said Swan.

The school is currently still figuring out course offerings based on the professor’s preferences. Then students will be able to decide if they prefer on-campus classes or the online option.

