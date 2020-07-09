Advertisement

Vol Legend celebrates 97th Birthday

Friends and family gathered to honor Gus Manning.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a very special moment Wednesday night out at the Nursing Center at Little Creek. Family and friends gathered to wish Gus Manning a Happy Birthday! The Vol legend turned 97 on Wednesday. He looks great, but because of the pandemic, folks had to offer their well wishes over the phone and through a glass window.

Nonetheless, it meant a great deal to a guy who’s meant so much to the University of Tennessee for so many years says UT Historian Bud Ford, “Gus Manning is the last administrative link to General Neyland. General Neyland hired Gus in 1951 for all those years up until recently Gus has been active in the Athletic Department in a lot of different ways, consulting. 97 is certainly a milestone, and Gus might be a little slow on the giddy up right now, but I’ll tell you, his mind is sharp.”

Bud Ford is a long time friend and colleague of Gus Manning, who also heard from another Manning on Wednesday. Vol great Peyton Manning called Gus to wish him well in his special day.

From all of us here at WVLT, Happy Birthday Gus Manning!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ultrasound machines helping doctors scan patients for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Hospitals adapting to the realities of COVID-19 are looking to handheld ultrasound scanners for help.

News

Walmart looking to launch subscription service

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Walmart is reportedly launching a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.

News

A Big Orange Tribute

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Vol fan turns front yard to Football Time in Tennessee

News

Big Orange front yard

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Knoxville's Donny Lee Kenner honors Vols in a special way in his front yard on Farris Drive

Latest News

News

New rules and regulations in place for 2020-2021 hunting and fishing seasons

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released 2020-2021 hunting and fishing guides.

News

UT: Face-to-face or online learning up to teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Teachers at The University of Tennessee were given the choice to teach in-person, go online, or do a combination of the two.

News

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.

News

Satanic Temple threatens lawsuit if ‘In God We Trust’ appears on new Mississippi flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
A non-theistic religious organization called the Satanic Temple is threatening to sue Mississippi if the state moves forward with its plan to include the words “In God We Trust” on the new state flag.

News

Florida baby born on pontoon boat on July 4th meets medics who delivered him

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Fourth of July celebration turned into a surprise birthday party for one Florida family and their newborn baby.

WVLT

“No risk-free options available:” Knox County Schools talks returning for fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials said Knox County Schools hope to return to in-person classes for fall 2020, however, there will be a virtual option available for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.