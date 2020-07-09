Vol Legend celebrates 97th Birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a very special moment Wednesday night out at the Nursing Center at Little Creek. Family and friends gathered to wish Gus Manning a Happy Birthday! The Vol legend turned 97 on Wednesday. He looks great, but because of the pandemic, folks had to offer their well wishes over the phone and through a glass window.

Nonetheless, it meant a great deal to a guy who’s meant so much to the University of Tennessee for so many years says UT Historian Bud Ford, “Gus Manning is the last administrative link to General Neyland. General Neyland hired Gus in 1951 for all those years up until recently Gus has been active in the Athletic Department in a lot of different ways, consulting. 97 is certainly a milestone, and Gus might be a little slow on the giddy up right now, but I’ll tell you, his mind is sharp.”

Bud Ford is a long time friend and colleague of Gus Manning, who also heard from another Manning on Wednesday. Vol great Peyton Manning called Gus to wish him well in his special day.

From all of us here at WVLT, Happy Birthday Gus Manning!

