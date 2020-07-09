Advertisement

Walmart looking to launch subscription service

Walmart is reportedly launching a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walmart is reportedly launching a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.

CBS News reported that the retail giant is looking to launch the service this month. The membership will be called Walmart Plus and will cost $98 per year, less than Amazon’s $119-per-year Prime membership, according to a report in Recode.

Walmart did not confirm details about the service or its launch date, but did confirm that a subscription has been in the works.

Membership perks include same-day grocery delivery, gas station discounts and early access to deals. It was originally expected to launch in April, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

