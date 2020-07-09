Advertisement

‘What do we pay you for,’ Woman charged with public intoxication after alleged comments to Tennessee deputy

The deputy said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Gilliam’s breath during the incident.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn (WVLT/WJHL) - Hawkins County officials said a woman was arrested after she reportedly became combative and made comments towards a deputy.

According to reports, a deputy responded to the sheriff’s office lobby to reports of a woman being disorderly.

The deputy said, when he arrived, he found Elizabeth Gilliam, smoking in the lobby. Police reports stated when the deputy asked why Gilliam was there, she demanded to speak with the FBI.

Deputies reportedly told Gilliam there were no FBI agents at the sheriff’s office and tried to tell her how to get in contact with FBI agents.

Gilliam then asked the deputy, “What do we pay you for, to suck a dog’s [expletive],” according to HSCO officials. The deputy said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Gilliam’s breath during the incident.

Gilliam was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. She was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.

