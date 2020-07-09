Advertisement

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.
FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

In an open letter published this week in a journal, two scientists from Australia and the U.S. wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.”

The researchers, along with more than 200 others, appealed for national and international authorities, including WHO, to adopt more stringent protective measures.

WHO has long dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus is spread in the air except for certain risky medical procedures, such as when patients are first put on breathing machines.

In a change to its previous thinking, WHO noted on Thursday that studies evaluating COVID-19 outbreaks in restaurants, choir practices and fitness classes suggested the virus might have been spread in the air.

Airborne spread “particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out,” WHO said.

Still, officials also pointed out that other modes of transmission — like contaminated surfaces or close contacts between people in such indoor environments — might also have explained the disease's spread.

WHO's stance also recognized the importance of people spreading COVID-19 without symptoms, a phenomenon the organization has long downplayed.

WHO has repeatedly said such transmission is “rare” despite a growing consensus among scientists globally that asymptomatic spread likely accounts for a significant amount of transmission. The agency said that most spread is via droplets from infected people who cough or sneeze, but added that people without symptoms are also capable of transmitting the disease.

“The extent of truly asymptomatic infection in the community remains unknown,” WHO said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP source: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

National

Ousted NY prosecutor tells panel Barr ‘urged’ him to resign

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Geoffrey Berman, the former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, is providing the committee with a detailed account behind closed doors.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 31 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge police searching for missing 74-year-old man with dementia

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oak Ridge Police Department asked for the public’s help om the search for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

National

Teams search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera at California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON
Authorities were searching the waters of a Southern California lake Thursday for “Glee” star Naya Rivera a day after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a rented boat.

National

Police: 5 arrested in Los Angeles death of rapper Pop Smoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting, police said after detectives arrested the group Thursday morning.

National

Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after massive search

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
Police say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

National

For 1st time, female soldier set to join a Green Beret team

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
The unidentified woman is one of three female soldiers who have been going through the Army Special Forces qualification course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She graduated Thursday.

Forecast

Some pop-ups today, front brings batches tomorrow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The unorganized development of storms concentrates rain outlining the Valley and only brings a few to the lower elevations, but tomorrow an approaching front brings some batches to our area as a whole.