Blount Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County woman is being charged with TennCare fraud after she was accused of selling part of a prescription for pain pills that were obtained by using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, 59-year-old Diana Jones of Maryville was arrested on July 10 and charged with one count of TennCare Fraud, which is considered a class D felony.

The indictment says Jones “knowingly used TennCare benefits for a doctor’s appointment that resulted in a prescription for 120 Oxycodone 20 milligram tablets. Authorities say after using TennCare to pay for the pills, Jones sold a portion to a confidential informant.”

The incident was investigated by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with the Maryville Police Department and the Fifth Judicial District Drug Task Force of Alcoa.

“The OIG would like to recognize the joint effort of both the Maryville Police Department and the Fifth Judicial District Drug Task Force and stress the importance of thwarting individuals from abusing the TennCare program,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We hope to continue these strong established relationships with local authorities to get dangerous drugs out of our communities.”

According to the release, Jones could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted. Her case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Mike Flynn of Blount County.

“Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions,” the release reads.

Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 or visiting www.tn.gov/oig/.

