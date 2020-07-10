Advertisement

CDC concerned about COVID-19 case growth in Knoxville, health department says

Several federal government agencies expressed concern about "the level of community transmission" in Tennessee, including Knoxville, the Knox County Health Department revealed Friday evening.
(John Raoux | AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several federal government agencies expressed concern about “the level of community transmission” in Tennessee, including Knoxville, the Knox County Health Department revealed Friday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Knox County surpassed 700 Thursday, and the number of cases in the state surpassed 59,000 Friday, with more than 34,000 recovered.

According to the health department, members with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Human Services and the Federal Emergency Response Management agency visited the city.

“We were told that the level of community transmission in our state is concerning, especially in the metro areas, including Knoxville,” said a release from the health department. It added that the federal agencies were “paying close attention to state and local reporting data across the country.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Alcoa QB tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Sam Vaulton, a former Alcoa High School quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

New scooter company for downtown Knoxville putting safety first

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Complaints pour in about masks in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Knox County Health Department said it has received more than 100 complaints on masks at food establishments and nearly 100 complaints about masks at non-food establishments.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural approved for permit

Updated: 1 hour ago
Organizers have secured a permit to continue work on a Black Lives Mural in East Knoxville.

Latest News

News

East Tennesseans needed for COVID-19 vaccine research

Updated: 1 hour ago
An East Tennessee medical research company needs thousands to help conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials.

News

What is that? So much to see in the sky this weekend!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
There's the NEOWISE comet, the ISS, plus a new SpaceX launch

News

Laboratory did not report infections to Nashville for weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
A laboratory processing Nashville coronavirus tests did not report 312 positive results to the city for weeks.

News

Knoxville hospitals update visitor policies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knoxville area hospitals released a joint change to visitation policies Friday.

News

Blount Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Blount County woman is being charged with Tenncare fraud after she was accused of selling part of a prescription for pain pills that were obtained by using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.

News

Sevier County using text alerts to remind residents of mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sevier County is using text message alerts to remind residents and visitors about the mandatory mask order for the county.