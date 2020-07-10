CDC concerned about COVID-19 case growth in Knoxville, health department says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several federal government agencies expressed concern about “the level of community transmission” in Tennessee, including Knoxville, the Knox County Health Department revealed Friday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Knox County surpassed 700 Thursday, and the number of cases in the state surpassed 59,000 Friday, with more than 34,000 recovered.

According to the health department, members with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Human Services and the Federal Emergency Response Management agency visited the city.

“We were told that the level of community transmission in our state is concerning, especially in the metro areas, including Knoxville,” said a release from the health department. It added that the federal agencies were “paying close attention to state and local reporting data across the country.”

