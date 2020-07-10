Advertisement

CDC gives recommendations on keeping pets safe from COVID-19

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christina and Rebeckah Lewis have a Doberman named Wesson who enjoys running around at the dog park.

”We haven’t taken him to day care just yet. We don’t mind here because there’s a place for him to run around,” said Rebeckah Lewis.

They said since he’s only puppy they’re trying to socialize him with other pups. With Coronavirus cases still out there they’re taking extra precautions.

”We take those precautions for ourselves so we want to take it seriously for our dog,” said Rebeckah Lewis.

“It’s harder we try to stay away from people it’s hard to keep our dog from other dogs,” said Christina Lewis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a small number of pets worldwide have contracted the virus while it says the chances of your furry friend getting the virus is low it’s still important to take precautions.

Some of CDC’s recommendations are to keep your cats indoors when possible. Walk your dogs on a leash at least six feet apart from others. Avoid public places where there’s a large number of people, use disinfects on them or put face masks on your pets.

The Humane Society Of Southwest Missouri said if by chance the pet owner becomes sick with the virus it’s important to have a plan in place for their animals.

”Plan B would be speak with your neighbors, family members where would your animals stay. If they’re on medications have a list of those medications and they’re easily accessible and all information about your pets are given to whomever are keeping them if you have an unexpected illness or COVID-19,” said The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s director, Karen Foutch.

Full list of CDC recommendations for your pets.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Small study: ‘Broken heart’ syndrome increasing amid pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A small study published Thursday claims it has found a significant increase in "broken heart syndrome" at two Ohio hospitals among some patients who don't have COVID-19.

News

Crying baby leads to fight with injuries at NC restaurant

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A fight at a North Carolina restaurant over a crying baby turned violent Wednesday afternoon, leaving one man seriously injured.

News

Tens of thousands of East Tennesseans may not know flood risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The First National Flood Risk Assessment greatly expands FEMA's flood maps - no longer in just floodplains

News

Masks required for Oak Ridge Schools students, staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
Oak Ridge students and staff will be required to wear masks when physical distancing isn't possible.

Latest News

News

Amazon to remove Washington Redskins merchandise

Updated: 3 hours ago
Amazon announced it will be removing all Washington Redskins merchandise from its website in the midst of racial justice protests.

News

Knoxville Church finds a new home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Before the pandemic, The Point church would hold Sunday service at the Downtown West movie theater.

News

Tennessee caregiver charged with exploiting elderly couple

Updated: 3 hours ago
A caregiver in Cleveland, Tennessee has been charged with exploiting an elderly couple.

News

Johnson City police search for suspects accused of shooting fireworks at officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals suspected of shooting fireworks at officers.

News

High school students from across the state explore Great Smoky Mountains virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
They planned on a summer searching for rare plants and studying animals with more than a hundred of the smartest students from around the state. Instead, they’re learning at home.

News

Roads flooding in North Knoxville

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville police warned drivers Thursday after receiving multiple reports of flooding in Northwest Knoxville.