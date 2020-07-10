Advertisement

City of Kingston warns ribbon cutting attendees of possible COVID-19 exposure

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Kingston is warning people who attended a ribbon cutting ceremony of possible COVID-19 exposure.

The ceremony for the opening of the new Southwest Point Amphitheater took place on July 4. According to the city, anyone in attendance of the event “may have potentially been exposed to an attendee that has since tested positive for COVID-19.”

The city encourages anyone with questions to contact the local health department or a doctor.

