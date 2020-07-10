Coalition Against Human Trafficking to serve Johnson City area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization that works against human trafficking announced an additional person will be working to train primary responders about human trafficking and serve survivors of human trafficking across East Tennessee.

The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT) said a new Community Care Liaison will be working from Johnson City.

“We are very excited to announce Gabi as CCAHT’s new Community Care Liaison for the Johnson City region,” said Natalie Ivey, CCAHT Executive Director. “While we’ve worked hard to come alongside our partners in upper East Tennessee for the past few years, it’s been challenging to do so from our headquarters in Knoxville. Having Gabi in the community to help coordinate services for our partners and clients will help strengthen Tennessee’s statewide response to human trafficking in our East Tennessee region.”

Gabbi previously served the Washington County /Johnson City Family Justice Center as a Coordinated Community Response Specialist to help assist victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the social services and community care fields, having obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University,” said an official release.

To learn more about the CCAHT, visit their website.

