Complaints pour in about masks in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said it has received more than 100 complaints on masks at food establishments and nearly 100 complaints about masks at non-food establishments.

A release from the department said it has received 111 complaints on masks at food businesses and 94 for non-food businesses. Complaints about businesses come through 3-1-1.

The health department said, “in regard to enforcement,” it calls the establishment operators to “provide education and make them aware of the complaint.” It added that they provide masks where needed.

The health department said it passes along complaints to the city if the complaint is in regard to a business it does not permit.

