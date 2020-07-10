Crying baby leads to fight with injuries at NC restaurant

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WVLT/WFMY) - A fight at a North Carolina restaurant over a crying baby turned violent Wednesday afternoon, leaving one man seriously injured.

Greensboro CBS affiliate WFMY reported that the Lexington Police Department said two families got into a fight Wednesday at the Village Grill on West 2nd Avenue. Police said Brian Crowe and a juvenile assaulted a 61-year-old man. The victim was hit in the head and face.

Investigators said, during the fight, chairs and a table were tossed and overturned. A witness told police a chair was broken over the victim’s head. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

WFMY reported Crowe was charged with assault and property damage. The juvenile faces the same charges.

