East Tennesseans needed for COVID-19 vaccine research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of East Tennesseans are needed for new coronavirus vaccine trials.

The Alliance for Multispecialty Research, or AMR Knoxville, has partnered with some of the biggest vaccine manufactures to carry out coronavirus trials here in East Tennessee.

They are looking for thousands of people of all backgrounds, including those working on the front-lines. They need younger adults, and those considered to be high risk, too.

Those who sign up will either get a vaccine dose or a placebo to help with research. During the study people will be required to make follow up visits and will be compensated for their time. Usually that’s about $100 a visit. The research for each trial is scheduled to last a year or two.

Doctor William Smith oversees the studies here in Knoxville.

“It really is the way that we are ultimately going to get control of this,” Smith said. “Either get so many people infected that there’s population immunity, or we vaccinate people and get that same immunity. It is the key to controlling this pandemic.”

If you’re interested in taking part in the vaccine research, call AMR Knoxville at 305-DRUG.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.