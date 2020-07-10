Advertisement

Experts remind parents to watch reaction to districts back-to-school decision after meme goes viral

Parents reaction to the districts decision could set the tone for their child's school year, according to experts.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A meme going is going viral about parents’ reactions to kids going back to school.

The meme shows parents jumping and excited as their kids stand in the back with their backpacks on looking upset. It reads, “in other news kids are going back to school.”

And while it may be how you feel, experts say no matter what the outcome, from seated classes to virtual learning, you should try to spin it positively.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Rachael Herrington offers tips to help parents prepare for conversations about the upcoming school year to help set the tone for your household.

- Make sure you’re managing your own anxiety first. Dr. Herrington says that could mean self-care, talking to friends or family, or even speaking with a professional. Make sure you have a grasp on your anxiety so you don’t accidentally transfer the same fears to your kid.

-Prepare what you’re going to say. Even if you don’t agree with the school district’s decision, making it feel positive is important. Also, go ahead and practice some of those changes at home before the school year starts. IE: wearing masks in public.

-Ask your kids what the are worried about. Your child likely doesn’t have the same questions you do so instead of bringing up things for them to worry about, instead ask them their concerns and address them. This takes a lot of pressure off parents to have every answer. You may not need to.

Dr. Herrington says if you are struggling with coping make sure to seek help if that is talking to a friend or calling a helpline. That National Parents Helpline is 1-855-427-2736.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News