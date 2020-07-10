Advertisement

Fight about Penny Hardaway leads to attempted murder charge

A fight between family members regarding University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway led to an attempted murder charge in Memphis.
(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A fight between family members regarding University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway led to an attempted murder charge in Memphis.

Memphis CBS affiliate WREG reported that first responders were called to the 1100 block of Haynes Road on July 3 after a man was shot in the chest.

The victim told investigators he was at the home when he got into a fight with his cousin over whether or not Hardaway was a good coach. The fight escalated, and the cousin, identified as Tyrone Taylor, allegedly punched the victim in the face before pulling out a gun and firing.

WREG reported that Taylor was taken into custody Thursday.

Taylor was charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Kingston warns ribbon cutting attendees of possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Kingston is warning people who attended a ribbon cutting ceremony of possible COVID-19 exposure.

News

New scooter company for downtown Knoxville putting safety first

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Bright yellow scooters are popping up around downtown Knoxville. A new company says they're ready to expand.

News

Dog is first animal in Texas diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A dog is the first animal in Texas to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

News

Former Alcoa QB tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sam Vaulton, a former Alcoa High School quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

New scooter company for downtown Knoxville putting safety first

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Complaints pour in about masks in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Knox County Health Department said it has received more than 100 complaints on masks at food establishments and nearly 100 complaints about masks at non-food establishments.

News

CDC concerned about COVID-19 case growth in Knoxville, health department says

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several federal government agencies expressed concern about "the level of community transmission" in Tennessee, including Knoxville, the Knox County Health Department revealed Friday evening.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural approved for permit

Updated: 2 hours ago
Organizers have secured a permit to continue work on a Black Lives Mural in East Knoxville.

News

East Tennesseans needed for COVID-19 vaccine research

Updated: 2 hours ago
An East Tennessee medical research company needs thousands to help conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials.

News

What is that? So much to see in the sky this weekend!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
There's the NEOWISE comet, the ISS, plus a new SpaceX launch