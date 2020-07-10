Fight about Penny Hardaway leads to attempted murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A fight between family members regarding University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway led to an attempted murder charge in Memphis.

Memphis CBS affiliate WREG reported that first responders were called to the 1100 block of Haynes Road on July 3 after a man was shot in the chest.

The victim told investigators he was at the home when he got into a fight with his cousin over whether or not Hardaway was a good coach. The fight escalated, and the cousin, identified as Tyrone Taylor, allegedly punched the victim in the face before pulling out a gun and firing.

WREG reported that Taylor was taken into custody Thursday.

Taylor was charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

