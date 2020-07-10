Former Alcoa QB tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sam Vaulton, a former Alcoa High School quarterback, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaulton, who led the Tornadoes to a state title last season, has moved to Venice, California for his senior season along with an Alcoa teammate Tristan Blankenship.

Earlier this week, after Blankenship was having a hard time tasting or smelling a fresh piece of gum, he decided to get tested for COVID-19, as one of the symptoms is a loss of taste.

Both Blankenship and Vaulton decided to get tested, since the two had been in contact, both tested positive Tuesday.

“It was an hour long wait, but it wasn’t that many people, you just have to wait a while to get the results,” said Vaulton.

Both men have been feeling mild symptoms including headaches since being tested but, other than that “feel fine.”

“I wake up in the morning, and I just have a bad headache, and I just take some medicine, and I’m usually good for the rest of the day. I really just feel normal, I mean nothing has really changed about me except the headache in the morning. It’s just another day, just can’t go out and see anybody,” said Vaulton.

Vaulton said he and Blankenship will stay in the house for the next 14 days and go back to get tested again to make sure they are clear before returning to normal. He said he is hoping to get back to training soon and to be able to play football in the fall.

