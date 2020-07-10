Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House of Representatives reinstated work-from-home status Thursday after a legislative aide tested positive this week for COVID-19. House Speaker Larry Householder told his colleagues to not report to the Riffe Center for work until further notice. The aide, assigned to a House Republican, was sent home earlier this week along with others who were in physical contact with that person. It remains unclear how many other employees have been affected. Gov. Mike DeWine also announced that the number of Ohio counties labeled red jumped from seven to 12 on Thursday, with three being designated to the state’s watch list.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student health director faces potential discipline from the state medical board for failing to report several sexual misconduct complaints in the mid-1990s about a doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades. The citation makes former director Ted Grace the first individual to face such action in the wake of allegations that Ohio State officials long turned a blind eye to misconduct by now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Grace didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. He now leads student health services at Southern Illinois University. A spokesperson says officials there haven't fully reviewed the board’s notification and can't comment on personnel issues.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The blob of pea-green algae that covers parts of Lake Erie is expected to be smaller this summer than a year ago. That's according to the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which released its annual forecast Thursday. It predicts the algae bloom will reach 4.5 on the severity index, down from 7.3 last year but higher than the 3.8 rating in 2018. The measurements indicate the amount of algae in the water for an extended period. Scientists say the drop-off is expected because there was less spring rainfall than a year ago. Rain washes fertilizers that feed algae into Lake Erie and its tributary streams.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An Ohio company that bills itself as one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers says it wants to shut down its Louisiana plant by the end of the year. Libbey Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, says it will negotiate with unions representing the 450 workers in Shreveport, Louisiana, before making a final decision. CEO Mike Bauer says demand has been declining for the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse. The company and its U.S. subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on June 1. The bankruptcy court action doesn't include international subsidiaries in Canada, China, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal.