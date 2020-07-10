Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded while working special duty at a bar in Ohio’s capital city. Columbus police responded early Friday to the Moments Grill & Lounge after the officer reported the shooting. Authorities had also received several reports of shots fired in the area around that time. The officer was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The officer’s name and further details about the shooting were not immediately disclosed. No other injuries were reported. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities said the bar and a car in the parking lot were also struck by bullets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based medical researcher and professor is facing federal charges in what prosecutors say was a sophisticated scheme to transfer U.S.-backed research to China. Song Guo Zheng, 57, of suburban Hilliard, and his research groups secured more than $4.3 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health for projects while receiving overlapping funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in Columbus alleges. Zheng is on unpaid leave from the division of rheumatology and immunology at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center. He faces two felony counts and is being held without bond.

UNDATED (AP) — A southwest Ohio township has released an additional four complaints received over the past two weeks against a police chief facing accusations by his two captains of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct. West Chester Township Administrator Larry Burks said an investigation of the new allegations against Police Chief Joel Herzog is under way, following a report Tuesday recommending he not be disciplined. The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Ohio chapter on Thursday called on the Justice Department’s civil rights division to get involved. Burks said the township is withholding further comment until the latest review is completed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against federal agents and voiced support for mass shootings has been sentenced to three years of probation. Nineteen-year-old Justin Olsen, of Boardman, must also undergo a mental health evaluation under the sentence imposed Thursday by a federal court judge. He had pleaded guilty last December to threatening a law enforcement officer. Olsen apologized for the posts during his sentencing. He could have faced up to a year in prison, but his attorney sought leniency, noting Olsen had no prior record.