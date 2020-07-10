Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded while working special duty at a bar in Ohio’s capital city. Columbus police responded early Friday to the Moments Grill & Lounge after the officer reported the shooting. Authorities had also received several reports of shots fired in the area around that time. The officer was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The officer’s name and further details about the shooting were not immediately disclosed. No other injuries were reported. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities said the bar and a car in the parking lot were also struck by bullets.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against federal agents and voiced support for mass shootings has been sentenced to three years of probation. Nineteen-year-old Justin Olsen, of Boardman, must also undergo a mental health evaluation under the sentence imposed Thursday by a federal court judge. He had pleaded guilty last December to threatening a law enforcement officer. Olsen apologized for the posts during his sentencing. He could have faced up to a year in prison, but his attorney sought leniency, noting Olsen had no prior record.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House of Representatives reinstated work-from-home status Thursday after a legislative aide tested positive this week for COVID-19. House Speaker Larry Householder told his colleagues to not report to the Riffe Center for work until further notice. The aide, assigned to a House Republican, was sent home earlier this week along with others who were in physical contact with that person. It remains unclear how many other employees have been affected. Gov. Mike DeWine also announced that the number of Ohio counties labeled red jumped from seven to 12 on Thursday, with three being designated to the state’s watch list.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student health director faces potential discipline from the state medical board for failing to report several sexual misconduct complaints in the mid-1990s about a doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades. The citation makes former director Ted Grace the first individual to face such action in the wake of allegations that Ohio State officials long turned a blind eye to misconduct by now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Grace didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. He now leads student health services at Southern Illinois University. A spokesperson says officials there haven't fully reviewed the board’s notification and can't comment on personnel issues.