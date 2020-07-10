Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural approved for permit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Organizers have secured a permit to continue work on a Black Lives Mural in East Knoxville.

According to a release from Mayor Indya Kincannon, Deidra Harper, representing Black Coffee Justice, submitted a formal request for a permit to complete the artwork, which had started without the city’s permission the week of July 4.

Kincannon said the permit request “generally conforms to the City’s requirements” and the group was issued the permit Friday.

“The group may proceed with painting activities beginning Friday at 6:00 p.m.”

I support Black Lives Matter and I support public art. I am also aware of some concerns surrounding this project. As part of the issuance of the permit, we have asked Black Coffee Justice to continue seeking consensus within the surrounding community, including appropriate representatives of Austin East High School, Knox County School Board and affected property owners.

According to the mayor, the permit allows the painting to continue until Monday at 6 a.m.

