Laboratory did not report infections to Nashville for weeks

A laboratory processing Nashville coronavirus tests did not report 312 positive results to the city for weeks.
(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A laboratory processing Nashville coronavirus tests did not report 312 positive results to the city for weeks.

The Tennessean reports the delay hampered Nashville’s contact tracing efforts and led to an artificial case spike in confirmed coronavirus cases as the results were added to Wednesday’s and Thursday’s totals.

Officials say the city doesn’t know if the test results were reported more quickly to the infected individuals.

The delayed reporting from tests dating as far back as mid-June may have set back Nashville’s efforts to slow an escalating outbreak.

It was the third time Nashville test results were delayed by American Esoteric Laboratories.

