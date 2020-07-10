Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

POLICE OFFICER SHOT

Officer shot, wounded while working special duty at Ohio bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded while working special duty at a bar in Ohio’s capital city. Columbus police responded early Friday to the Moments Grill & Lounge after the officer reported the shooting. Authorities had also received several reports of shots fired in the area around that time. The officer was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The officer’s name and further details about the shooting were not immediately disclosed. No other injuries were reported. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities said the bar and a car in the parking lot were also struck by bullets.

ONLINE THREATS-FEDERAL AGENTS

Man gets probation for posts threatening federal agents

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against federal agents and voiced support for mass shootings has been sentenced to three years of probation. Nineteen-year-old Justin Olsen, of Boardman, must also undergo a mental health evaluation under the sentence imposed Thursday by a federal court judge. He had pleaded guilty last December to threatening a law enforcement officer. Olsen apologized for the posts during his sentencing. He could have faced up to a year in prison, but his attorney sought leniency, noting Olsen had no prior record.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

House staffers to work from home after aide tests positive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House of Representatives reinstated work-from-home status Thursday after a legislative aide tested positive this week for COVID-19. House Speaker Larry Householder told his colleagues to not report to the Riffe Center for work until further notice. The aide, assigned to a House Republican, was sent home earlier this week along with others who were in physical contact with that person. It remains unclear how many other employees have been affected. Gov. Mike DeWine also announced that the number of Ohio counties labeled red jumped from seven to 12 on Thursday, with three being designated to the state’s watch list.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Student health boss cited for not reporting doc's misconduct

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student health director faces potential discipline from the state medical board for failing to report several sexual misconduct complaints in the mid-1990s about a doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades. The citation makes former director Ted Grace the first individual to face such action in the wake of allegations that Ohio State officials long turned a blind eye to misconduct by now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Grace didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. He now leads student health services at Southern Illinois University. A spokesperson says officials there haven't fully reviewed the board’s notification and can't comment on personnel issues.

AP-US-LAKE-ERIE-ALGAE

Moderate algae bloom forecast for Lake Erie this summer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The blob of pea-green algae that covers parts of Lake Erie is expected to be smaller this summer than a year ago. That's according to the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which released its annual forecast Thursday. It predicts the algae bloom will reach 4.5 on the severity index, down from 7.3 last year but higher than the 3.8 rating in 2018. The measurements indicate the amount of algae in the water for an extended period. Scientists say the drop-off is expected because there was less spring rainfall than a year ago. Rain washes fertilizers that feed algae into Lake Erie and its tributary streams.

LIBBEY-LOUISIANA

Libbey wants to shut down Shreveport glass tableware plant

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An Ohio company that bills itself as one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers says it wants to shut down its Louisiana plant by the end of the year. Libbey Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, says it will negotiate with unions representing the 450 workers in Shreveport, Louisiana, before making a final decision. CEO Mike Bauer says demand has been declining for the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse. The company and its U.S. subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on June 1. The bankruptcy court action doesn't include international subsidiaries in Canada, China, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal.

FOOTBALL PLAYER FATALLY SHOT

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a University of Toledo football player following a fight at a city pizza restaurant this week has been charged with murder. Authorities say 24-year-old Michael Mitchell Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday. It wasn’t known if the Toledo man has retained an attorney. Authorities say Mitchell shot 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas late Tuesday. The restaurant’s general manager told The Toledo Blade that Douglas and another person began arguing just outside the entrance and a fight ensued. But it’s not clear if Mitchell was the other person involved.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Protesters injured during clashes with Columbus police sue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio anti-racism protesters have filed a federal lawsuit seeking monetary damages for injuries sustained in clashes with police after the death of George Floyd. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Columbus, describes peaceful demonstrators and bystanders being beaten, fired on with wooden and rubber bullets and unlawfully arrested during protests in late May and June. It alleges gross negligence, under-trained personnel and constitutional violations. City Attorney Zach Klein said he is working on changes addressing Columbus' protest responses and police-community relations issues. A board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse property repairing protest-related damages will cost about $158,000.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO

Ohio board OKs medical marijuana use for wasting syndrome

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board of Ohio has voted to add cachexia to the list of conditions that qualify for a doctor to recommend medical marijuana for patients. That condition involves weakness or wasting of the body due to chronic illness, and it includes symptoms such as loss of appetite. It sometimes affects patients who have some of the other qualifying conditions on Ohio’s medical marijuana list, such as AIDS or cancer. The board voted Wednesday to add cachexia as a qualifying condition. Board members also again decided against adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorders to the list.

BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES

Dad, girlfriend plead not guilty in 'extreme abuse' death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from the “extreme abuse” death of his 10-year-old son last year. Authorities say 31-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean and 29-year-old Amanda Hinze entered their pleas Wednesday via video conference. The new counts stem from the death of Takoda Collins, who died last December after he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died. McLean and Hinze each remain jailed on $1 million bail.