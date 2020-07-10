Advertisement

Lifesaving radios for sale in Putnam County

Stonecom radio stations partner with Wilson Bank to provide NOAA radios at cheap price.
Stonecom and Wilson Bank partnered to sell NOAA weather radios for cheap to Putnam County residents
Stonecom and Wilson Bank partnered to sell NOAA weather radios for cheap to Putnam County residents(WVLT)
By
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sounds of a radio can either soothe the soul or, in this case, save a life. Stonecom Radio and Wilson Bank partnered to sell radios connected to the National Weather Service for $10 to Putnam County residents.

About four months ago, a tornado ripped through Cookeville, killing 18 people in its path. The monster storm also knocked down cell towers leaving many neighbors vulnerable and without a lifesaving alert system.

“If you lose internet, WiFi, power -- you’re not going to get your notifications from Facebook or on your phone,” Kalyn White, with Stonecom said. “Cookeville was devastated by that awful tornado. A lot of people did not know what was going on.”

The $10 radio includes a $3 donation to the Cookeville tornado relief fund. The radios are normally about $50 and offer National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings specific to the customer’s area. The radios also include an AM/FM tuner for users to turn to local stations for storm tracking.

After two days selling around Putnam County, Stonecom and Wilson Bank already sold about 250 radios and said they were going fast. Friday the crew will be in Monterey selling more radios. The rest of the ‘Bank on Warnings’ schedule can be found on the station’s website here.

“Our goal as a company was to make sure everyone in our community was updated with information as soon as possible. We feel responsible to do that for this community,” White said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ijams to launch full day “Nature Preschool” this fall

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ijams Nature Center is opening the first full day nature preschool in the state this fall.

News

Tennessee Supreme Court issues mandatory mask order

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tennessee Supreme Court issued a mandatory mask order Thursday evening for all courthouses and court clerks offices in the state.

News

Recalled bassinets sold on Amazon, Target pose fall and entrapment hazard to infants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Foster
About 3,000 DaVinci Bailey brand bassinets sold between August of 2018 and September of 2019 have an issue that can cause the bottom to weaken.

News

Small study: ‘Broken heart’ syndrome increasing amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small study published Thursday claims it has found a significant increase in "broken heart syndrome" at two Ohio hospitals among some patients who don't have COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Crying baby leads to fight with injuries at NC restaurant

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fight at a North Carolina restaurant over a crying baby turned violent Wednesday afternoon, leaving one man seriously injured.

News

Owner of world’s smallest dog sues UF’s Small Animal Hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The owner of the world's smallest dog is suing the University of Florida's Small Animal Hospital for the death of her pet.

News

Tens of thousands of East Tennesseans may not know flood risk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The First National Flood Risk Assessment greatly expands FEMA's flood maps - no longer in just floodplains

News

CDC gives recommendations on keeping pets safe from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The CDC said a small number of pets worldwide have contracted COVID-19. While the chances of your furry friends getting the virus is low there's some steps you can take to protect them.

News

Masks required for Oak Ridge Schools students, staff

Updated: 4 hours ago
Oak Ridge students and staff will be required to wear masks when physical distancing isn't possible.

News

Amazon to remove Washington Redskins merchandise

Updated: 4 hours ago
Amazon announced it will be removing all Washington Redskins merchandise from its website in the midst of racial justice protests.