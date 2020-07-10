Lifesaving radios for sale in Putnam County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sounds of a radio can either soothe the soul or, in this case, save a life. Stonecom Radio and Wilson Bank partnered to sell radios connected to the National Weather Service for $10 to Putnam County residents.

About four months ago, a tornado ripped through Cookeville, killing 18 people in its path. The monster storm also knocked down cell towers leaving many neighbors vulnerable and without a lifesaving alert system.

“If you lose internet, WiFi, power -- you’re not going to get your notifications from Facebook or on your phone,” Kalyn White, with Stonecom said. “Cookeville was devastated by that awful tornado. A lot of people did not know what was going on.”

The $10 radio includes a $3 donation to the Cookeville tornado relief fund. The radios are normally about $50 and offer National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings specific to the customer’s area. The radios also include an AM/FM tuner for users to turn to local stations for storm tracking.

After two days selling around Putnam County, Stonecom and Wilson Bank already sold about 250 radios and said they were going fast. Friday the crew will be in Monterey selling more radios. The rest of the ‘Bank on Warnings’ schedule can be found on the station’s website here.

“Our goal as a company was to make sure everyone in our community was updated with information as soon as possible. We feel responsible to do that for this community,” White said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.