Mother found dead in pond, autistic son naked nearby: WI Sheriff’s Office

uthorities say they found the body of a 33-year-old mother in a small pond Wednesday while her 9-year-old son with autism reportedly ran around naked nearby, in Shawano County just west of Green Bay.
The scene of the incident
The scene of the incident(WLUK)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities say they found the body of a 33-year-old mother in a small pond Wednesday while her 9-year-old son with autism reportedly ran around naked nearby, in Shawano County just west of Green Bay.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to Happy Lane in the Town of Hartland. There, the unsupervised son was turned over to deputies by a citizen. Human Resources also arrived to take care of the child.

About two hours later, just after 9 a.m. the same day, a suspicious vehicle was spotted at a property on Happy Lane. The Sheriff’s Office says an extensive search eventually found the 33-year-old mother from Appleton dead in a small pond, a short distance from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office concludes that at this time, the death appears to be an accidental drowning. The incident remains under investigation.

