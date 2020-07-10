New scooter company for downtown Knoxville putting safety first

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Bright yellow scooters are popping up around downtown Knoxville. A new company says they’re here and ready to keep expanding.

You can find LINK scooters all around Gay Street. They’re engineered by a company called Superpedestrian. The company says they won the bid to come to town because they’re sanitizing scooters between uses. They’ve hired engineers to wipe down the scooters.

Ahmed Rashaad with LINK says they have more than 100 scooters right now and they’re trying to double that number in the next few weeks

“Knoxville’s downtown streets are a really unique place to ride. It’s a safe environment and it’s a really beautiful ride. Also, around the University of Tennessee, it’s been really helpful for the students at the university,” said Rashaad.

You cannot ride the scooters inside downtown Market Square. They have a radius where they can be taken to and travel up to 15 mph.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.