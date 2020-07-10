OH Lottery
OH Lottery
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
10-24-28-33-39, Lucky Ball: 12
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
6-1-3-1
(six, one, three, one)
7-7-8-3
(seven, seven, eight, three)
2-7-0-6-6
(two, seven, zero, six, six)
7-1-1-1-1
(seven, one, one, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
07-19-23-32-33
(seven, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000