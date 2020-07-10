One dead in Kingston Pike motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said one person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike Thursday just after 10 p.m. The wreck was just east of Morrell Road and involved a motorcycle and a Toyota Tacoma.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. KPD said a reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate due to the severity of the crash.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Jerry Murrell of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Officials said charges are pending against the driver of the Tacoma after investigators said they believe the truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle on Kingston Pike.

