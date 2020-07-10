Owner of world’s smallest dog sues UF’s Small Animal Hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The owner of the world's smallest dog is suing the University of Florida's Small Animal Hospital for the death of her pet.

Vanesa Semler is suing for $300,000, saying substandard care caused her dog's death.

Miracle Milly holds the Guinness Book of World Records title as the smallest living adult dog and most cloned dog.

Semler admitted Milly to the Small Animal Hospital in March for difficulty breathing and Milly died several days later.

A representative of the hospital told Semler that Milly’s death was not due to substandard care and would not compensate her.

