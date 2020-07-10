President Trump approves disaster declaration for Tenn. counties
President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Tennessee counties who need recovery assistance after severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding on May 3 and May 4, 2020.
The measure will provide federal funding for emergency repairs to damage caused by the storms.
Tennessee counties to receive the assistance include:
- Benton
- Carroll
- Davidson
- Decatur
- Dickson
- Dyer
- Hardin
- Henderson
- Henry
- Hickman
- Houston
- Humphreys
- Lake
- Lawrence
- Lewis
- Madison
- Maury
- Obion
- Perry
- Weakley
