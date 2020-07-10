President Trump approves disaster declaration for Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Tennessee counties who need recovery assistance after severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding on May 3 and May 4, 2020.

The measure will provide federal funding for emergency repairs to damage caused by the storms.

Tennessee counties to receive the assistance include:

Benton

Carroll

Davidson

Decatur

Dickson

Dyer

Hardin

Henderson

Henry

Hickman

Houston

Humphreys

Lake

Lawrence

Lewis

Madison

Maury

Obion

Perry

Weakley

