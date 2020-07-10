Advertisement

President Trump approves disaster declaration for Tenn. counties

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Tennessee counties who need recovery assistance after severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding on May 3 and May 4, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The measure will provide federal funding for emergency repairs to damage caused by the storms.

Tennessee counties to receive the assistance include:

  • Benton
  • Carroll
  • Davidson
  • Decatur
  • Dickson
  • Dyer
  • Hardin
  • Henderson
  • Henry
  • Hickman
  • Houston
  • Humphreys
  • Lake
  • Lawrence
  • Lewis
  • Madison
  • Maury
  • Obion
  • Perry
  • Weakley

