Reports: Amazon bars video app TikTok on workers’ phones

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
By TALI ARBEL
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and social-media posts by Amazon employees, and escalating the stakes for TikTok, which has been subject to national-security and geopolitical concerns.

The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email.

Amazon is the second-largest U.S. private employer after Walmart, with more than 840,000 employees worldwide. Amazon and TikTok did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

