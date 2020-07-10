Advertisement

Sevier County using text alerts to remind residents of mask order

Sevier County is using text message alerts to remind residents and visitors about the mandatory mask order for the county.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County is using text message alerts to remind residents and visitors about the mandatory mask order for the county.

The text, email and phone call alerts sent out over the county’s Code Red system reminds people that the Sevier County Executive Order 23 will go into effect just after midnight on Friday. Code Red is a system used by the county to send out alerts related to “urgent situations,” according to Sevier County’s website.

You can read the alert that was sent out Thursday below:

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all Sevier Co residents, employees, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in public beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 10, per the Sevier County Executive Order 23. Facial coverings are required to be worn when indoors, where social distancing cannot be achieved. Facial coverings are strongly encouraged outdoors when social distancing is not obtainable.Contact the Sevier County Health Department, Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism, the Gatlinburg Welcome Center, or the Sevierville Welcome Center to obtain a mask. These locations will provide masks while supplies last.

Sevier County

The order is set to expire on August 3. A Sevier County representative said they were also calling, emailing and using social media to remind people of the order.

You can sign up for Code Red alerts here.

