Some showers Friday afternoon, sunny most of the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most widespread rain in the coming week arrives this afternoon. It’s largely north of Interstate 40.

We’re really drying things out for the first 2/3 of the weekend. Intense heat and dry weather is back for much of the upcoming work-week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Many in south Knox County and Loudon and Blount Counties got some real soakers Friday morning. In downtown Knoxville, you might have thought: ‘it rained?’

That’s kind of how Friday afternoon’s rain will work. It’s a fairly solid but thin line north of Interstate 40 during the middle of this afternoon. However, south of Knoxville and Crossville and Newport, there’s not much (if any) rain.

It’s certainly not an all-day washout, but we could get two to three hours of some pretty heavy rainfall. Just be sure to pack the rain gear on the way to the office – or you could get soaked!

Because the storm both sped up and slightly weakened, the rainfall totals should not be quite as heavy.

Apart from the rain, there are a lot of puffy clouds but it’s still very hot. The humidity isn’t helping; it’s bumping the heat index 4° above the true temperature.

Storms will slide ENE to the Foothills and Mountains through dusk. Many signs point to a brief strengthening along 321 and the Foothills Parkway.

After midnight, there is not much left with the storms. The Smoky Mountains will have misty, drizzly weather for Saturday morning but the rest of us should have lots of sun. It’s very warm, only down to roughly 70 overnight.

Meanwhile off the coast: it’s not the best weekend at the NC and VA beaches. Tropical Storm Fay has strengthened in bathtub-warm water. That storm won’t impact us locally at all, but is heading for NYC at near-hurricane strength.

LOOKING AHEAD:

There’s lots of sun along with some fog early Sunday. The maps – once very split on Sunday’s rain threat – have now keyed on rain from 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Showers are more likely by Sunday night into early day Monday.

After Monday it’s a really quiet – and burning hot – stretch of weather. We should only have a very stray mountaintop thunderstorm Wednesday and even through Thursday and Friday of next week. There are several storms that fizzle in west Tennessee but not much here inside the heat bubble.

That pattern could snap next Friday and Saturday, as a weakened but still alive cold front returns from the north.

