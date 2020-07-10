Suspect captured after deadly Knoxville Fourth of July shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in a deadly Fourth of July shooting on Seminole Avenue was arrested Thursday, according to Knoxville police.

Brandon Jamal McCaleb was arrested at the Northridge Crossing Apartments in the 3900 block of Tiberius Road around 10 pm., police said.

According to court documents, neighbors were shooting fireworks at each other on the Fourth of July when an argument erupted. McCaleb allegedly became angry and retrieved a gun.

Bobby Davis was shot in the back. He was rushed to UT Medical Center for emergency surgery but died Wednesday night. Police said it is unknown if the cause of death was the shooting injury or unrelated complications.

McCaleb faces charges of aggravated assault in the shooting. Officials said the charges could be upgraded after the victim’s manner of death is determined.

