Three Knox County Sheriff employees positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three Knox County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

The first positive case was a training staff member who works in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. As a result of the positive test, a total of 52 employees were tested who had contact with the positive worker.

The testing revealed two additional positive cases. The Sheriff’s Office did not say in which department they work, but said the cases were unrelated to an inmate who tested positive.

