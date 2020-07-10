TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on I-40 in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting July 10, I-40 East in Knox County will have two lanes closed, as well as speed limit reductions, between Cedar Bluff Road and Bridgewater Road. I-40 West will have two lanes closed, as well as speed limit reductions, between West Hills and Bridgewater Road.

These closures will be in place from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 10 until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

