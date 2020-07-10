Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump is postponing his planned rally Saturday in New Hampshire, the White House said, citing a tropical storm threatening parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters traveling to Florida with the president on Friday that the event — slated to be held in an aircraft hangar in Portsmouth — would be delayed by a week or two. She cited the threat of Tropical Storm Fay, which is expected to bring rain to the region.

"The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. "It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon."

It was unclear how many people would attend the New Hampshire rally, campaign officials acknowledged.

"All of Donald Trump's rallies and all of his events are electric," said campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley. "The president wants to go in there and talk about all the accomplishments he's done in his first term and how he's made people's lives better."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

