What is that? So much to see in the sky this weekend!

There's the NEOWISE comet, the ISS, plus a new SpaceX launch
Newly-discovered comet NEOWISE spotted from southwest Virginia.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a very busy week for space lovers! First off, we’ve had several lengthy fly-bys of the International Space Station. More are coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Then there were those ‘Loon Balloons,' the Google special project designed to bring internet to under-served areas along with disaster zones. The Loon balloons have been in the air for weeks. By Friday afternoon, those same balloons were over St. Louis.

If you want to see the space station, head outside right after dusk Friday evening. You can find your own times and locations here:

NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.
Next up you could see the NEOWISE comets. Space experts say this is one of the best chances to see a comet since the Hale-Bopp in 1997. Your best chances: dawn or dusk. Many around the southeast have seen the NEOWISE comet but WVLT News not received any pictures or reports this week from East Tennessee - though you should be able to spot it away from city lights.

July 11, 2020 facing northeast about 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise. This is about the last date that comet NEOWISE will be visible in the morning. Illustration by Eddie Irizarry using Stellarium.
If that wasn’t enough, SpaceX has its next launch scheduled for late Saturday morning. The July 11th space-shot happens from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

(WTVG)

While it should launch around 10:50 a.m. Eastern Saturday, that’s all weather-dependent. The last few times they’ve launched the StarLink satellites, the vapor trail could be seen here in Tennessee!

