29 Knox Co. organizations to receive $591,802 in art grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -State senators Becky Massey, Richard Briggs and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally announced Thursday Knox Co. organizations will receive $591,802 in art grants.

According to a release, the 29 grants were awarded after being reviewed by citizen advisory panels and reviewed by the full 15-member Commission.

“We are very pleased to announce these grants which enrich the culture and community of Knox Co. through the arts,” said Senators Massey, Briggs and Lt. Gov. McNally in a joint statement. “The arts improve creative thinking skills of students, communicate local culture and enhance the beauty of our community to be enjoyed by residents and visitors. We commend the grant recipients for their dedication to preserving arts and culture in our area.”

According to Anne B. Pope, Executive Director of the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Commission expects to award around 100 grants up to $7 million in 2021 including CARES Act funds.

