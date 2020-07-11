Advertisement

Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake

Amazon says it mistakenly sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.
Amazon says it mistakenly sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.(WJRT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon says it mistakenly sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.

Amazon had told employees to delete the app from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app.

That would have escalated the stakes for TikTok, which has been subject to national-security and geopolitical concerns.

Amazon is the second-largest U.S. private employer after Walmart, with more than 840,000 employees worldwide.

TikTok had said it did not understand Amazon’s concerns and declined to comment further in the evening.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Latest News

News

Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss.

News

Are pregnant women at higher risk of needing intensive care for COVID-19 symptoms?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Recently the CDC indicated pregnant women who get COVID-19 have a slightly higher risk of requiring intensive care or intubation than the rest of the population.

News

Instagram bans content that promotes conversion therapy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Instagram announced it will ban any content that promotes conversion therapy.

News

Tesla ranks dead last in annual quality survey

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tesla ranks last in an annual quality study published by J.D. Power.

News

Tennessee pastor reunited with family after spending 105 days in the hospital with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tennessee pastor was reunited with his family after he spent more than 100 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Morristown man describes nursing nightmare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A report filed with the Jefferson City Police Department alleged an East Tennessee woman provided a false birth certificate and nursing license number belonging to someone else to get a job as a home health nurse.

News

Morristown Man Describes Nursing Nightmare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A report filed with the Jefferson City Police Department alleged an East Tennessee woman provided a false birth certificate and nursing license number belonging to someone else to get a job as a home health nurse.

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

News

Coaches, players anxious for 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Area high school football coaches and players meet with the media at Three Ridges Golf Course in East Knox County to discuss their teams, the recent challenges brought on by Covid-19 and the uncertainty of what a 2020 football season might look like.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering virtual Lion King camp

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Theatre is offering s Lion King themed virtual summer camp for the Summer 2020.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering photo sessions

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Theatre is closed for showings due to the pandemic, but it announced it is offering photo sessions inside the historic building.