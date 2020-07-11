Advertisement

Are pregnant women at higher risk of needing intensive care for COVID-19 symptoms?

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recently the CDC indicated pregnant women who get COVID-19 have a slightly higher risk of requiring intensive care or intubation than the rest of the population. However, doctors with Norton Children’s Hospital say there’s no evidence of an increased risk of death for mother or baby.

The virus doesn't always spread to a baby even if the mother contracts the virus. In fact, data shows little risk of transmission to the baby.

The best thing is to try to prevent the spread of the virus in the first place. This means wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

"Also, only going out and socializing with the people that they absolutely have to socialize with, and going to the things that they absolutely need to go to. Within reason, because you know this has been going on for a long period of time and people need to adapt and kind of go back to their basic life needs," said Norton Children's Dr. Jamil Elfarra.

Women should still go to their regular doctor’s appointments and keep a good supply of medication in the house so they’re not always running out to the pharmacy.

Doctors insist that pregnant women who develop symptoms of the virus including cough, fever, or difficulty breathing to call their doctor immediately.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss.

News

Instagram bans content that promotes conversion therapy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Instagram announced it will ban any content that promotes conversion therapy.

News

Tesla ranks dead last in annual quality survey

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tesla ranks last in an annual quality study published by J.D. Power.

News

Tennessee pastor reunited with family after spending 105 days in the hospital with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tennessee pastor was reunited with his family after he spent more than 100 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Morristown man describes nursing nightmare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A report filed with the Jefferson City Police Department alleged an East Tennessee woman provided a false birth certificate and nursing license number belonging to someone else to get a job as a home health nurse.

News

Morristown Man Describes Nursing Nightmare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A report filed with the Jefferson City Police Department alleged an East Tennessee woman provided a false birth certificate and nursing license number belonging to someone else to get a job as a home health nurse.

News

Coaches, players anxious for 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Area high school football coaches and players meet with the media at Three Ridges Golf Course in East Knox County to discuss their teams, the recent challenges brought on by Covid-19 and the uncertainty of what a 2020 football season might look like.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering virtual Lion King camp

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Theatre is offering s Lion King themed virtual summer camp for the Summer 2020.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering photo sessions

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Theatre is closed for showings due to the pandemic, but it announced it is offering photo sessions inside the historic building.

News

Pres. Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison.