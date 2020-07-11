Advertisement

Claiborne Animal Shelter pushes fundraising amid pandemic

COVID-19 delays shelter's largest fundraiser of the year.
By
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pet adoptions were up during the pandemic with many people looking for something to keep them company at home. However, the shelters that the animals came from have struggled.

Claiborne Animal Shelter in New Tazewell is celebrating a decade in the county. Before them, there was no rescue for stray animals.

“You saw a lot of animals out on the road; hit animals, and car accidents caused by dogs and cats,” Misti Roberts, the shelter’s director, said.

Roberts has worked at the shelter for eight years and is one of the organization’s three paid employees. However, instead of celebrating ten years, she is finding new ways to fund raise during the pandemic. The shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year is an annual gala and brings in about $12,000 in donations, but has been delayed and likely canceled due to COVID-19.

“It’s impacted us greatly,” Roberts said. She added that the county contributes $20,000 a year to the shelter and their annual budget is about $320,000. They’re left to fund raise the rest of the money through donations and grants.

On top of that, many projects around the shelter sit on hold. Back in December last year, they broke ground on a new cat cottage. The shelter is also still in the process of completing a dog park.

“It’s partially built and we’re kind of stuck.”

Roberts said one main problem is they need volunteers. As the virus continues to spread, she said they’ve been weary of bringing in too many.

“We have to really be careful because if our staff gets sick, then our building is shut down, which hurts our community, and hurts the animals,” she told WVLT News reporter Robert Grant. To continue working for the pets, Roberts said the shelter is looking at an online auction to replace the donations lost from the annual gala.

“We’re excited -- we want to get things going, but the pandemic has put a halt on it.”

Friday marked National Kitten Day. The warmer months see an uptick in cat drop offs because they typically reproduce this time of year.

“You have just an explosion. Warm weather and spring time is common. It’s like the the birds and the bees...it’s part of that behavior,” Roberts said. “In the winter you just don’t have it as much because of the cold. They don’t survive as well.”

Claiborne Animal Shelter has more than 70 cats up for adoption with 1,059 cats coming in total this year so far. Roberts said that’s more than they normally see and she’s pushing spay and neuter to help control the pet population.

You can see all of the adoptable pets on their website. They’re also asking for donations of toys, food, litter, and monetary donations. There is a board meeting planned for July 15 where Roberts said they’ll discuss future fundraising opportunities.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chip and Joanna Gaines provide details on new lifestyle shops set to open this fall

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Chip and Joanna Gaines unveiled plans in February for the expansion of the grounds of the Silos in downtown Waco.

News

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 730 in Knox County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The number of active cases increased from 616 on Wednesday to 667 on Thursday.

News

Sevier County mask mandate now in effect

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

News

Tips to keep your pets safe during the dogs days of summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Kitch
If it’s too hot for you, chances are it’s also too hot for your pet.

Latest News

News

Live music returns to Nashville with drive-in concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cars filled the parking lot outside of Nissan Stadium Friday night for the first, major, in-person concert since mid-March.

News

Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss.

News

Are pregnant women at higher risk of needing intensive care for COVID-19 symptoms?

Updated: 13 hours ago
Recently the CDC indicated pregnant women who get COVID-19 have a slightly higher risk of requiring intensive care or intubation than the rest of the population.

News

Instagram bans content that promotes conversion therapy

Updated: 13 hours ago
Instagram announced it will ban any content that promotes conversion therapy.

News

Tesla ranks dead last in annual quality survey

Updated: 13 hours ago
Tesla ranks last in an annual quality study published by J.D. Power.

News

Tennessee pastor reunited with family after spending 105 days in the hospital with coronavirus

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Tennessee pastor was reunited with his family after he spent more than 100 days in the hospital with COVID-19.