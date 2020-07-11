Advertisement

Coaches, players anxious for 2020 season

KFOA High School Football Media Day
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual high school football media days were held out at Three Ridges Golf Course Friday and things looked a little different as the players and coaches took the necessary precautions with the virus out there. Among the folks this pandemic has created uncertainty for are the area officials.

The KFOA puts on the event and veteran official Harold Denton says,”There are more questions then there are answers right now the state board of control had a decision to make and like the opening coin toss, they deferred to the second half and we don’t know when the second half is gonna start. We’re gonna need official, but it’s an uncertain time.”

Denton says he’s seeing folks step up and want to join the ranks of officials, ”When things are uncertain and folks are under employed and need a part time job, I don’t know anywhere else where folks can make 20 or 30 bucks an hour for doing what’s fun, how cool is that!”

At this years event, the players and coaches were making safety a top priority, ”We wanted to run the event, but by far we wanted it to be safe the problem with this disease is you don’t know if you’re a carrier, I’ve got grand kids now so we want to be safe and prudent about what we’re doing,” said Denton.

The theme out at Three Ridges Friday was staying positive. Regardless of how many games are decided on, these young athletes just want to play and so do the coaches, who responded to the TSSAA opting to hold off on a final decision regarding the up coming season. Click on the attached video to hear what the coaches had to say about that move earlier this week.

